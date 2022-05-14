Sangita Ghosh REACTS to Swaran Ghar dupatta scene criticism, says, 'The team has already realised...'

Sangita Ghosh and starrer Swaran Ghar have been the talk of the town for a while now. It is because of a scene that got trolled online recently. For the unversed, Sangita Ghosh and Ajay Chaudhary had a scene wherein the former's dupatta gets stuck in a fan and the latter tries to rescue her. The scene was too dramatic and received criticism from across the country. However, Sangita has stood by her team and has also reacted to the statement in her latest Instagram post. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Hina Khan is all smiles as she departs for the French Riviera [VIEW PICS]

Sangita Ghosh releases a statement on the Swaran Ghar scene

Sangita began her statement saying, "I take everything with a pinch of salt and did the same with this video also. I think when your audience gives you so much love and appreciation, they also have the right to criticise. I told everyone on the set that at least hum viral hogaye (laughs). We do make mistakes in life and shows. One has to move on eventually. The intention and the execution did not come out the way it was planned. The team has already realised where they went wrong. And as actors, we do not have the last word but I think everyone will be careful next time."

She added, "The show is a progressive one and has been lauded for its content. Yes, we faltered but that doesn't mean we are not doing good work. Television has been instrumental in taking up so many sensitive topics. I, myself, have done some amazing work. Thank You, Sangita Ghosh."

Sangita Ghosh SLAMS Kamya Punjabi's comment

Sangita also slammed Kamya Punjabi comment on the scene. Kamya had said, "This is precisely why despite having some brilliant actors TV content is looked down upon, compared to films and web." Sangita clapped back at her saying, "What a shame the person who works in the industry himself is saying such a thing. The one who works for TV, considers TV less than OTT and films, what should I say?"

Sangita also added, "TV shows are not deemed less, nor will they ever be considered any less. Drama is there in everything -- be it film or OTT. All the three things are for the entertainment of the audience and it is a shame that a person who works in TV industry is looking down upon it."