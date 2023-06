TV actress Sanjeeda Shaikh has been grabbing eyeballs for quite a few days after she shared a bikini picture on her Instagram account. Sanjeeda is one of the boldest actresses in TV, and right now she is gearing up for her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Meanwhile, right now she is making a lot of noise with her bikini picture that she dropped on her Instagram account a few days ago, where she is seen enjoying pool time with daughter Ayra Ali. Sanjeeda is facing massive judgement, and the netizens are badly trolling her and asking her to have some shame. While her fans are in awe of her super hot body and are calling the actress a super hot mama. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari, Sanjeeda Shaikh and more TV actresses who were shamed for wearing bikinis at their age and exposing in front of kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeeda Shaikh (@iamsanjeeda)

Sanjeeda got separated from hubby Aamir after 8 long years and in 2021 after having a baby girl in 2020. The reason behind their separation is best known to them, and right now they have moved on with Sanjeeda having her daughter's custody. Recently, Sanjeeda's dating rumours sparked with Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane, who is a travel junkie too. Harsh and Sanjeeda were clicked on the roster along with Ayra Ali on a vacation in the jungle, and it is claimed that they are dating. Also Read - Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre parts ways with husband Piyush; A look at TV actresses who are separated from their spouses

Sanjeeda and Aamir Ali had made headlines when the actor had claimed that the actress is not letting him meet his daughter and he is dying to have her glimpse, reacting to his claims Sanjeeda had said, " I think people are more interested to know what’s happening in my professional life than my personal life. So let’s keep your personal life private only. As for the rumours, I’d just say, as a single parent, I’m doing everything to give my daughter the best of the best. To bring her up in a positive environment is my utmost priority, and I chose that". Also Read - Shamita Shetty, Aamir Ali dating rumours: Actor finally talks about the viral video that started the speculation, says, ‘I was just being…’

Sanjeeda Shaikh will be seen next Heeramandi along with Sonakshi Sinha being in the lead and the actress got a lot of positive response for the same and her fans are excited for this one.