Rajesh Kumar is one talented actor. He is known for his impeccable comedy timing. Rajesh has joined Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Uljha Jiya. He is best known for playing Rosesh Sarabhai in the popular sitcom, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The actor had taken up farming for a while, that is, a couple of years before COVID. He has opened up on his struggles with farming, the bankruptcy following the same and also revealed how farming helped him better his craft. Follow BollywoodLife on Whatsapp for all the latest entertainment news updates. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor registers his biggest overseas opening; beats Kabir Singh

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor opens up on taking up farming

Rajesh Kumar revealed he wanted to do something for the next generation. He decided to go back to his hometown and take up farming instead. The actor shared that he was thoroughly enjoying his stint on television but his heart constantly asked him what was he doing for the next generation. Rajesh shares that he wasn't making any significant contribution to society apart from entertaining everyone with his acting chops. He says he took up acting for his joy, livelihood and security and to do something special for the next generation of the society. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, Article 370 and more Bollywood releases to watch out for

Rajesh Kumar addresses rumours about bankruptcy and the difficulties of farming

When Rajesh Kumar started sharing images and videos about farming on his Instagram handle, it led to speculations. some believed he was a farmer who had taken up acting for a while and some thought he had financial difficulties and bankruptcy that forced him to take up farming. But that was not the case. However, he did talk about facing difficulties during the initial stages of farming. Since he had no experience in farming before, it led to losses. He also became bankrupt. He had debts to be paid and on top of that COVID struck. Things became worse for him. However, he kept going on. He was able to find his way eventually. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office day 3: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer records a good first weekend

Trending Now

Watch this video of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya here:

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor Rajesh Kumar on how farming helped his acting

"Farming and being amid nature taught me more patience and the ability to observe. It brought a certain sense of thehrav (stability) in my acting, too," Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's costar tells Join Films in an interview, quoting Indian Express. He met people who made him understand himself better and helped in know his skills better. It helped him better his craft. During this time, he also felt that he wanted people to look at him as an actor differently. And hence, he gained weight. Soon he started getting offers. He gushed about things actually working in his favour.