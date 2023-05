Nitesh Pandey and Vaibhavi Upadhyaya noted film and television actors passed away in a shocking turn of events. Nitesh Pandey, who was last seen in Anupamaa suffered a cardiac arrest away from home. On the other hand, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya suffered a tragic accident which cost her life. The two incidents have left everyone in shock right now. Celebs who worked with them are paying homages and opening up about the time they worked with Vaibhavi and Nitesh. Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar has mourned their demise. Also Read - RIP Nitesh Pandey: Nakuul Mehta bids adieu to Pyaar Ka Dard Hai co-star and friend; writes, 'I wish I did tell you...'

Rajesh Kumar mourns the demise of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya and Nitesh Pandey

Since morning, Rajesh Kumar tells an online entertainment news portal that he has been in a state of shock. He has lost two of the people he worked with and he knew. Rajesh says that both Vaibhavi and Nitesh were the kind of actors that one would want to grow old with and then look back when they were 60, 70 or 80 and reminisce about the work together, just like good old friends. Rajesh reveals that he met both Vaibhavi and Nitesh when there were no mobile phones but only conversations that would help them connect with each other.

Rajesh Kumar remembers Nitesh Pandey

The actor recalls telling the producers and everyone on the sets that they (Rajesh and Nitesh) shared the vibe of those childhood buddies who went to school together. They both would pull each other's legs and poke fun at each other but in their hearts, they had mutual respect and admiration for each other as well. Whenever they teamed up, it was a roller coaster ride for everyone on the sets. Rajesh states that they were big bullies on sets and everyone would fear them teaming up.

Rajesh recalls that Nitesh Pandey was very sensitive about dogs. And whenever anyone talked badly about dogs, Nitesh would ask them if they would like it if someone talked about their family members like that. Rajesh tells Pinkvilla that Nitesh was a very sensitive human being.

Rajesh Kumar recalls Vaibhavi as a person

Rajesh Kumar worked with Vaibhavi Upadhyaya in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Take 2. She played his love interest, Jasmine. They kept in touch since the Sarabhai days. They contacted over two months ago. Rajesh tells ETimes that Vaibhavi was a mountain person and she would always be in the mountains whenever they caught up over the phone or messages. Rajesh says that Vaibhavi had a very photographic memory and would remember everything with just a glance. Rest in peace, Nitesh Pandey and Vaibhai Upadhyaya.