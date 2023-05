In another shocking turn of events, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star Vaibhavi Upadhyaya reportedly died in a car accident. She played the role of Jasmine in the show that also starred Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah and others. As per the reports, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was in traveling in Himachal Pradesh along with her fiance. Their car is said to have lost control while taking a sharp and steep turn. As per Etimes, her brother has rushed to Himachal Pradesh to claim the mortal remains. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Will Anuj's final confession of love be thwarted by Maya?

As the news of her demise made it to the headlines, Anupamaa star who shared the screen space with Vaibhavi in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai took to her Insta stories to mourn her demise. She shared a picture of Vaibhavi and wrote 'Gone too soon'. Then she shared a reel of Vaibhavi in which she could be seen takings selfies and wrote that she cannot believe that Vaibhavi is no more. The actress was just 32 years old and it is indeed a life gone too soon.

Rupali Ganguly's post:



JD Majethia too took to his Twitte handle to mourn Vaibhavi's death. He wrote that life is pretty unpredictable. He also shared about her funeral details. Her last rights will take place today at 11 am.

JD Majethia's post:

Life is so unpredictable.

A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi ? — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023

Indeed life is very unpredictable. Just two days ago, news of Aditya Singh Rajput's demise shocked the TV industry. He was just 32-year-old. The Splitsvilla star was reportedly found dead in the bathroom of his home. A doctor was immediately called and he was rushed to the hospital. As per reports, he was declared dead upon arrival. The post mortem took place after and reportedly it was determined that he suffered some internal head injuries. His last rites took place yesterday. May their souls rest in peace.