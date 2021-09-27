There have been rumours of Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna starrer Sasural Genda Phool returning to small screen with season 2. The show had a massive fan following back then. The aired from 2010 to 2012 and was loved by the audience. It was reported that the show will be produced by Ravi Ojha Productions and will be creatively helmed by Zama Habib. The show in its earlier edition aired on Star Plus and now it would be Star Bharat. A source close to the portal said that Work on Sasural Genda Phool’s new season is on and it will in all probability launch on Star Bharat. Now, a picture of Jay Soni and Supriya Pilgaonkar has gone viral on the internet. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Disha Parmar calls Rahul Vaidya her lucky charm for bagging BALH 2, Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal enthral the audience with their chemistry and more

It seems they both have begun shooting for Sasural Genda Phool 2. However, we could not find Ragini Khanna in the picture. Take a look: Also Read - Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna's Sasural Genda Phool to return with season 2?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GupshupTV Official (@gupshuptvofficial)

Most of the original actors from the first edition have been retained. However, it is being said that Ragini Khanna won't be playing the role of Suhana in the second season. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Ragini Khanna has shared some bittersweet memories from her show, Sasural Genda Phool. Taking a trip down memory lane with Sasural Genda Phool, Ragini Khanna said, "The Sasural Genda Phool cast is still in touch with each other. The issue is that I was so deeply involved in my job that I had no sense of time, no sense of dates, months, years. I had no sense of climate and my body had lost temperature because I was confined to an AC studio. So, my body never reacted to extreme summers, it never reacted to extreme winters. I was just in an AC studio for two years so my body lost its sense of temperature. So, if I had to remember what I was doing on one particular date and one particular phase in my life, I will have to remove an episode and see that this is what I was involved in. It’s a very scary experience and I remember post Sasural, I was not able to recognise myself without the wig. Because I have curly hair and I cannot straighten it every time, I had to wear a wig and saree." Also Read - Twisted 3 stars Jay Soni, Priya Banerjee and Krishna Bhatt take the Vikram Bhatt quiz [Exclusive]