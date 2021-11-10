Sasural Genda Phool 2 will be returning on television soon. Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna starrer has been loved by the audience in the past. Their crackling chemistry was the highlight of the show. Earlier, it was reported that Jay Soni will reprise the role of the hero in the new season, Ragini Khanna, who played the original protagonist, won’t be a part of the show. However, now it is clear that Ragini won't be a part of the show but has shot for a few episodes of the show. Yes, a promo of Sasural Genda Phool 2 released where we see Suhana and Ishaan's cute and emotional conversation. The show features Jay Soni (Ishaan Kashyap) and Ragini Khanna (Suhana) from the previous season reprising their roles. However, there is a twist to it. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sana Makbul and Rahul Vaidya end their friendship, Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone's reaction to him hosting The Big Picture and more

In the promo, we see Ishaan and Suhana are seated at a restaurant where the latter insists him to re-marry, and shows him the pictures of prospective brides. Ishaan tells Suhana that he has always loved her and there will be no one else in his life after Suhana. Shockingly, it turns out that Ishaan hallucinates about Suhana and talks to an imaginary person. This moment literally gives goosebumps. Watching Sasural Genda Phool 2 without Ishaan and Suhana together would be difficult. Also Read - Sasural Genda Phool 2: Not Ragini Khanna, but Shagun Sharma to play the lead opposite Jay Soni in the show?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Soni (@jaysoni25)

Jay Soni shared the promo on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Time flies by but memories stay. But only once in ages we get to relive the good old times and guess what. We bring you back THE GOOD TIME BACK TO YOUR TV SCREENS. YES!! SASURAL GENDA PHOOL IS BACK.The characters you loved,The Chraracters you laughed with them, Cried with them. Shared their joys and sorrows. The most loved show and their endearing characters are back to entertain you, enthrall you. IT BRINGS ME IMMENSE JOY AND PLEASURE TO SHARE THE TRAILER OF OUR MOST BELOVED SHOW. SHOW SOME LOVE GUYS. " Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Bigg Boss 15 list of contestants, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's last day on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more