Sasural Simar Ka 2: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim aka Simar to leave the show?

Sasural Simar Ka 2 began recently and the storyline is already grabbing all the attention. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim as usual has impressed us as Simar in the show but we also have another Simar this time. Radhika Muthukumar plays Simar in the show and is paired opposite Avinash Mukherjee. However, Dipika Kakar's role has been the audience's favourite since the first season and people love watching her as Simar. Only Dipika Kakar and Jayati Bhatia from the first season have been retained while the rest of the cast is new. However, the sad news is that Dipika Kakar Ibrahim aka Simar's role will end now. Yes, as per reports, the actress has bid goodbye, though there is no confirmation on the same. As per the story, we saw that Reema makes Simar sit for the wedding with Aarav and leaves for her audition. Also Read - From Anushka Sharma to Avika Gor: B-town celebs who REFUSED to endorse fairness creams

Simar (Radhika Muthukumar) wears Reema's wedding outfit and gets married to Aarav. Later, everyone gets to know of the truth and criticise Choti Simar. While Simar Bharadwaj (Dipika Kakar) supports choti Simar. She tells Mataji that Simar is just perfect daughter-in-law for their house. However, we see that Mataji insults her and pushes her out of the house. As per reports, this will be the end of Dipika Kakar's character Simar's end. The actress had signed the show only for a few episodes. Well, this is surely not something Sasural Simar Ka fans wanted. In fact, they have been waiting for Prem's entry in the show. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Dipika had revealed that this time Simar will be more strong and have a lot of new shades. She has also said that there will be new characters and chapters this season. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah, Hansika Motwani and 7 more GORGEOUS actresses who are not South Indian but rule the roost in the industry – view pics

Dipika has always maintained that Simar is a part of her and she will always be alive in her. She may have played the character for six years, but she continues to live it till date. People in her sasural still address her as Simar. They connected with her because of the show. Also Read - Anushka Sen, Avika Gor, Aditi Bhatia — Television's child actresses who have grown up to be gorgeous divas