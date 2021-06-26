Sasural Simar Ka 2: Dipika Kakar reveals the TRUTH about why her track on the show is ending; asks people not to jump to conclusions

Sasural Simar Ka 2's new storyline has grabbed all the attention. Dipika Kakar Ibrahim as usual has impressed us as Simar in the show but we also have another Simar this time. Radhika Muthukumar plays Simar in the show and is paired opposite Avinash Mukherjee. However, Dipika Kakar's role has been the audience's favourite since the first season and people love watching her as Simar. Only Dipika Kakar and Jayati Bhatia from the first season have been retained while the rest of the cast is new. However, Dipika's role as Simar in the show has ended now. But fans are extremely disappointed with this. They do not want Sasural Simar Ka 2 without their original Simar. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim spoke about her track ending. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Aditya Narayan, Shabir Ahluwalia, Karan Wahi and 6 more Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants we want to see in Salman Khan's show

She revealed that her track in the show is over and that she has returned to Mumbai from Agra. Dipika also said that she knew from the beginning that her track in the second season was about connecting the first and second season. The makers had communicated the details of her role at the very beginning and she said that she had agreed to it because the show is very close to her heart. "People know me as the original Simar and what I am today is because of the show. I met my husband Shoaib (Ibrahim) on the show. So, people should not jump to any conclusions about why my track is over, "she added. Dipika was also asked if she is happy with her role as Simar in the second season.

Dipika Kakar said, "Netizens have asked me this question several times. They wanted to know why I accepted the role of a senior woman in the show and my response to them was simple. Everything in the world is not about roles and how meaty they are. It is also about my contribution to the show. The first season played an important role in shaping my career, so participating in the second season was my way of giving back to the show."