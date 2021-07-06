Sasural Simar Ka 2: Tanya Sharma puts out a note saying that she does not 'promote suicide' after posting graphic pics

Tanya Sharma who is one of the main female leads in Sasural Simar Ka 2 created quite a stir yesterday. It seems there was a shocking episode on air when her character of Reema attempts suicide. She asked her fans to watch the episode without fail. In the pics, we could see Tanya Sharma lying down in a bathtub filled with water. She was seen unconscious with her hand slit. Blood was oozing out from her slit veins onto the bathroom floor. The pictures went viral in no time. In the pics, she was seen in denims and a blue top. Also Read - WORST DRESSED: Arshi Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and other Television divas who desperately need a good stylist

Fans got concerned and flooded her comments sections. But some people called her out for triggering suicide. As we know, mental health has become a huge concern globally, and even more in this pandemic. We have seen some tragic deaths even in the entertainment industry. People slammed her saying that she should be more aware and not take such things likely. Tanya has now posted a new video where she has assured fans that she is safe. The actress said she does not intend to promote suicide.

Tanya Sharma has made a comeback in Rashmi Sharma Telefilms with Sasural Simar Ka 2. She played the role of Gopi's (Devoleena Bhattacharjee) rebellious daughter, Meera on the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. Her character was quite liked by the audience. In fact, on the show, she gets married to a much older Dharam (Amar Upadhyaya) due to her stubbornness. The chemistry between the two was liked as well. Tanya Sharma was seen in Qurbaan Hua before she joined Sasural Simar Ka 2.