Dipika Kakar has been a well-known face of the TV industry. Her show Sasural Simar Ka was once one of the most-loved TV shows. She attained a lot of fame and became synonymous with Simar. The show also helped her find the love of her life. She fell in love with her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim. They tied the knot in 2018 and have been enjoying their marital bliss since then. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are now all set to embrace parenthood. In a recent interview, Dipika Kakar revealed that she is quitting acting to focus on her family life.

To Telly Chakkar, the actress revealed that she is currently enjoying the pregnancy phase and is looking forward to welcoming her first child into this world. She shared that the excitement is on another level. Dipika Kakar also said that she has been working for a really long time and now wants to enjoy life as a homemaker. She was quoted saying, "I am enjoying this phase of pregnancy and welcoming our first child. The excitement is on another level. I started working at a very young age and continued for about 10 – 15 years at a stretch. As my pregnancy journey began, I told Shoaib that I don't want to work and want to quit acting. I want to live a life as a housewife and mother."

It was in the month of January that Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim announced pregnancy. They shared cute picture on social media wearing caps saying mom and dad. Through YouTube Vlog, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been sharing everything about their pregnancy journey. Recently, they revealed how they are going to shop for the pregnancy bag. Dipika also shared that the baby would be ditto like Shoaib Ibrahim.

Plus, the year is all the more special as Dipika and Shoaib would be moving into their plush 5-BHK apartment. Recently they shared a video in which they gave a tour of their new home to their mother. Hilariously she said that she cannot understand anything as everything is under construction. They are planning to move into this house by June or July. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.