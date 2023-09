Karanvir Bohra and Sriti Jha starrer Saubhagyavati Bhava was a hit show. People loved the performances by both stars. Now, the show is returning with another season. This time it will be Dheeraj Dhoopar and Amandeep Sidhu as the leads in Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur shartein laagu. They will be paired together for the very first time. Saubhagyavati Bhava was a story of a husband, Viraj who was crazy in love with his wife. Viraj’s love had no limits and it usually ended up being a jail for his wife. Also Read - Harshad Chopda of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Paras Kalnawat in Anupamaa: Stars who left Top TV shows midway

Looks like the same story is going to be repeated. The teaser of the show released recently. Karanvir Bohra was seen introducing the new man in the story. He was seen saying that there will be another man who is just like Viraj was.

Watch the teaser of Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur shartein laagu:

Amandeep on being paired with Dheeraj

Amandeep Sidhu spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively and spoke about being paired with Dheeraj Dhoopar for the first time. She said, "This is the first time me and Dheeraj are working together. I am really happy that the makers chose him for this character. The way Karanvir Bohra played this character it was just out of the box. Television mein aisa hero nahi hota hai. I am really glad that Dheeraj is there and he is doing this role really well."

Amandeep and Dheeraj’s chemistry

She further reacted to her chemistry with Dheeraj. She shared, “I can’t say anything about our chemistry right now as the audience will decide. All I can say is that off-screen also we keep putting our inputs also in the scene. Dheeraj is catching up the character really well and that’s what I like about him. Though it is a very difficult character for both of us but we are doing our best. I have also never done a character like this before like Siya is scared and her husband is dominating. I have never done this before so this will be a new thing for me as well as for Dheeraj as well.”

Amandeep Sidhu on playing Siya

Amandeep opened up about her character in the show. “Honestly, this character was very different from other characters I have played until now. Earlier, I have played roles where I was the independent, sherni kind of a girl. Be it Choti Sarrdaarni, Teri Meri Ek Jindri or Chashni, I was always the vocal and independent girl but in this it is different. When I first heard about this role and when I saw the first season also I knew the base will be same as the first season, the girl will be same but further whatever I will add as Amandeep I will try to make that character little different. The interesting thing is that I will play such kind of character which I never thought I will do. In real life also I am no where near Siya. I am opposite Siya.”

Saubhagyavati Bhava: Niyam aur shartein laagu will begin from September 26 and will also have Karanvir Bohra returning as Viraj.