Star Plus' upcoming TV show, Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, has been captivating the audience with its enthralling promos portraying a beautiful story of a mother-daughter relationship. The show, which features and Vaishnavi Prajapati, revolves around a promising storyline of a mother-daughter duo who are separated from each other and find a common connect through dance. While the audience is eagerly awaiting this daily soap with bated breath going by the buzz it has generated, Star Plus is gearing up for a massive surprise for its viewers to attract even more eyeballs.

The channel has been constantly associating with Bollywood legends to popularise its content, and on that note, the head honchos of Star Plus and makers of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei are all set to collaborate with another veteran Hindi movie star. As per the reports streaming in, it looks like either Bollywood's eternal Hero No. 1, , or the industry's resident Disco Dancer, , are expected to be roped in for a special segment of Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei.

A well-placed industry source reveals, "Mithun Da and Govinda are considered as the dancing legends of Bollywood. Since dance is an important element in the show, the makers thought of no one better than the dancing superstars themselves to associate with. Mithun Da and Govinda are known to create a unique aura and magic on screen and we are sure this association is going to be a huge one. The makers are still mulling over on whom to associate with, however, seeing one of them on screen will definitely be an exciting treat to watch."

Both Govinda and Mithun Chakraborty are cinematic icons in their own right, and would definitely augment the buz around Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei. It only remains to be seen if whoever is finally zeroed in on would be roped in for just a promotional segment or a cameo on the daily soap or a recurring guest appearance or a meaty role.