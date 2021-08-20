SAY WHAT! Govinda set to make his daily soap debut with Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei? Deets inside

Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei, which features Paridhi Sharma and Vaishnavi Prajapati, revolves around a promising storyline of a mother-daughter duo who are separated from each other and find a common connect through dance. Naturally, when dance is spoken about, who better to collaborate with than the dancing superstar himself, Hero No. 1, Govinda.