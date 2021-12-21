SAY WHAT! Imlie's Aditya aka Gashmeer Mahajani to leave the show for THIS reason

Actors going in and out of TV shows is nothing new. It doesn't happen in only in India, but the world over. However, it's one thing for an actor playing a bit part or even a supporting role to leave the show, and an entirely different ballgame for a lead actor to walk out. But, if you're doing a daily soap, the options before you are too few, given that you need to shoot non-stop for a TV serial that gets telecast five or six times a week. The latest big-name TV actor to expected to quit his show is Gashmeer Mahajani, popularly known as Aditya in the hit TV show Imlie, but before you jump to any conclusion, let's apprise you that his reason is totally valid. Also Read - Imlie Spoiler Alert: After Aditya-Malini's wedding, Aparna wants Imlie and Aryan to get married

As per a report by TellyChakkar, Gashmeer Mahajani will soon be taking a break from Imlie, but it's got nothing to do with any rift between him or the maker or with any of his costars. Apparently, Gashmeer Mahajani needs a break from the show to shoot for his upcoming film that'll be releasing directly on an OTT platform. So, the break is only temporary, and he'll be back on the show the moment he's done with his film shoot. Word is that the makers are now mulling over ways and plotlines to send his character, Aditya, on a sabbatical.

Imlie has been doing quite well ever since being aired, constantly being among the top-rated shows on Indian television. It stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Mayuri Deshmukh in lead roles.