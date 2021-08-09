Say what! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla is 'Borderline Dyslexic'; took him 20 years to accept

After Bigg Boss 14, went on to become a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has been pulling off all the stunts with utmost bravery. However, he recently also shocked all his fans as he confessed that he is dyslexic. In a social media post, Abhinav shared that he has trouble with dates, numbers, remembering names and more. He also stated that it took him almost 20 years to accept the fact. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 8, 2021 highlights: Aastha Gill gets eliminated; contestants criticise Shweta Tiwari's decision making skills

On Instagram, he wrote, "Yeah, numbers, alphabets, words confound me, i have difficulty remembering dates, names, relation of those dates to names et al. But i am exceptional at spatial ability. Ask me to put all your extra luggage in your car’s boot( Dicky) . I will! I am good at few things and bad at few! And i am in a perpetual process of improving on things i am bad at !" With this, he shared a screenshot of his Twitter post in which he has noted that being dyslexic is nobody's fault and that he is differently abled. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, August 7, 2021, highlights: Rohit Shetty slams Nikki Tamboli as she aborts another stunt; feels Sourabh Raaj Jain was more deserving

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

Over this post, Abhinav's Khatron Ke Khiladi co-star stated that he is a 'rockstar'. wrote a long note that read, "What you are speaking about is a tiny blip in comparison to your vast list of abilities. You amazed me Abhinav with your knowledge about everything. You can hold detailed conversations about vegetation to space to human behavior! It was always comforting having you around. A balanced & unbiased friend/ person towards all. The world needs more people like you." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli REVEALS who according to her is the winner of the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Apart from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Abhinav Shukla recently appeared in a music video Tumhse Pyar Hai along with wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner . The song has become a hit.