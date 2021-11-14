Sayantani Ghosh is all set to get hitched. The actress will tie the knot with her beau Anugrah Tiwari on December 5 in her hometown, Kolkata. As per reports in ETimes, the wedding will be a simple affair with families and close friends in attendance. A reception will be hosted in Anugrah's hometown, Jaipur. A source close to the portal said that Sayantani and Anugrah want to have a simple wedding. Sayantani has been preparing for her big day amidst the shoot of her show. She has taken a week-long leave for her marriage. Sayantani and Anugrah have been in a relationship for eight years. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Sayantani Ghosh spoke about getting married to Anugrah. She said that she always wanted her wedding to be intimate, simple, heartfelt and honest, as that’s how her journey with Anugrah has been. Also Read - Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh to marry long-time boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari on December 5, 2021

She said that while growing up she had always seen the bride and the groom go through so much pressure. Sayantani wants to enjoy her wedding, be carefree, mingle with the guests and eat to her heart’s content. She also spoke about the two special things she wants in her menu. Sayantani said, "While growing up, I would tell my mother that two must-haves on the menu at my wedding are paan and ice cream. That’s what I am going to be eating the most at my wedding." Sayantani further said that the day should be a celebration of their togetherness and the ties between their families, and she doesn’t want anything to take that away. Sayantani says they have had their share of ups and downs but that has made their relationship stronger. Also Read - Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh on marrying Anugrah Tiwari: We might get married virtually

The actress spoke about her wedding outfit. Sayantani has given the heavy lehengas a ditch and opted for a beautiful sari. She always wanted to wear something that she can cherish and use for the rest of her life. Sayantani said, "I love saris and have always envisioned myself as a bride in a red Banarasi sari with kohled eyes and sindoor. My naani, who passed away last year, had given me a sari, which I plan to wear for one of the functions."