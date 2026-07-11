Seher Hone Ko Hai: Parth Samthaan's cryptic post after blacklash over AI Kashmir scenes RAISES eyebrow; 'I hate drama'

Parth Samthaan reacts to the Seher Hone Ko Hai backlash with a cryptic Instagram post and an emotional message for fans. The actor urges viewers to give Bhavika Sharma and the show's new chapter a fair chance.

Seher Hone Ko Hai: Parth Samthaan is finally responding to the criticism surrounding Seher Hone Ko Hai. Ever since the show took a seven-year leap and introduced Bhavika Sharma as the new female lead, a section of viewers has expressed disappointment over the cast change. While the trolling continues online, Parth has been consistently asking fans to give the new chapter a fair chance before judging it.

Parth Samthaan shares cryptic post after backlash

The actor recently shared a cryptic post on his Instagram Stories that many believe was aimed at the trolls. Parth, who was born on March 11, reshared a post describing the personality traits of a Pisces. It read, "Pisces: I ignore a lot of shit because I hate drama but let me make one thing clear. I fear no Mother F*er."

Parth Samthaan addresses disappointed fans

The post kinda caught fans' attention fast, with lots of people guessing it was his indirect response to the negativity around the show’s new phase. Apart from that cryptic message, he also seemed to say something. Parth then, uh, addressed disappointed fans through another heartfelt Instagram Story. Sharing a picture from the Kashmir schedule, he wrote, "KASHMIR !!!!! Start of Chapter -2 for SHKH. A lot of you are disappointed with the change of cast, and I fully understand the feeling."

The actor admitted that if he were in the audience's place, he would probably feel the same way too. He acknowledged that accepting such a major change isn't easy, but requested viewers to be patient and keep an open mind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

He wrote, "I was in your place, I would feel the same and would show my disappointment...it cannot be digested easily...but all i can suggest now is- Sabr, patience! And give it sometime you all have given immense love to the show, so just wait and watch for some time rather than making up your mind or jumping to conclusion!"

What's in store for Seher Hone Ko Hai chapter 2?

Parth also assured fans that the show's second chapter has a lot in store. He promised viewers that the chemistry they will see in the upcoming episodes will be unlike anything they've witnessed before. "That's my promise," he concluded.

Seher Hone Ko Hai recently entered its second chapter with a seven-year time leap, bringing major changes to the storyline. As part of the revamp, Bhavika Sharma stepped into the role of Seher, replacing Rishita Kothari, while Parth Samthaan continues to play Mahid. The makers are now hoping the fresh storyline and new pairing will win over audiences in the coming weeks.

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