Television industry never stays calm. We have stars of Telly land always ruling the headlines. Today, we have stars like and of Anupamaa, , , Divya Agarwal and others who turned out to be the newsmakers. Scroll on.

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna get goofy on Baspan Ka Pyaar

Taking to her Instagram account, Rupali Ganguly who essays the role of Anupamaa shared a fun video with her co-star Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia. It's their first reel together and they used Baspan Ka Pyaar to capture the fun moments on the sets.

Kamya Panjabi regrets not meeting Sidharth Shukla post Bigg Boss 13

In an interview with Times of India, Kamya Panjabi shared that Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise has left her shaken and she regrets that she did not meet him post Bigg Boss 13. She was quoted saying, "Sidharth would make me laugh, call me after watching a scene from my show, or whenever I visited the Bigg Boss house to ask me maine ye kyu kiya, woh kyu kiya. We used to laugh so much. I regret ki hum phone par hi hasse, mil kar nahi hasse. I got so busy with work that I neglected my friends. But this incident has shaken me to an extent that I want to do that right now. I am meeting my friends and spending time with them ever since Shakti has wrapped up."

Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh to be a part of Bigg Boss 15

As per a report in Etimes, it seems that Rakhi Sawant's NRI husband Ritesh is going to be a part of 's Bigg Boss 15. He is going to make his first public appearance on the show and finally we will get to see his face.

shares mushy posts with beau Vicky Jain

On Instagram, Ankita Lokhande dedicated a mushy post to beau Vicky Jain. She captioned it as, "Don’t underestimate the beauty of gods love story for you. He can do more than you ask or imagine. #truestory."

Tejasswi Prakash quits Zee Comedy Show

It is being reported that Tejasswi Prakash has bid goodbye to Zee Comedy Show and that is because she may be entering Bigg Boss 15 house. She is said to go under quarantine as Bigg Boss 15 will begin from October 2. But there is no confirmation on it yet.