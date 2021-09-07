Imlie, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – Here's what to expect from your favourite TV shows tonight; #SpoilerAlert

Even in the age of OTT, Television shows are folding the fort strong. Shows like Imlie, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and many others are killing it on the TRP chart. Fans are totally in love with the shows and let's just say that this week is going to be as entertaining as ever for the viewers. So here's what you can expect from your favourite show in this week. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and more: Shocking twists and turns to expect this week in Top TV shows

Imlie

Imlie

Star Plus' show Imlie (played by Sumbul Touqeer) has been going through a lot of twists and turns. Imlie's life has been all about challenges one after the other. However, she is not ready to bend down in front of Malini's (Mayuri Deshmukh) evilness and let go of Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani). She has learnt from Satyakam (Vijay Kumar) how Malini tried to separate her from Aditya. But Imlie knows what is important for her. She is furious on Malini for risking Aditya's life. She will now decide to take matters into her own hands and not let Malini create any more havoc into her and Aditya's lives. Meanwhile, there will also be some misunderstanding created between Imlie and Aditya. In the coming few days during this week, Imlie will come out as a strong woman, who doesn't let anyone take her for granted or play with her life. Imlie and Malini will have a dramatic face-off where she will expose Malini's evil plans. Whereas Malini is sure that Aditya belongs to her and not Imlie. The week will all be about Imlie and Malini trying to one up each other and win over Aditya. Who's love will finally triumph?

There is no dearth of drama on this Star Plus’ show. Fans have been celebrating that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) are finally back together, this time forever. Sirat has now become a part of the family and while fans are celebrating, they should be holding their horses since this is just the start of a new chapter full of challenges for Sirat. Kartik’s family has not been very supportive of Sirat. (Ashita Dhawan) has been taunting her, Surekha ( Shilpa Raizada) has been comparing her to Naira. Even Manish (Sachin Tyagi) is unhappy with the way Sirat has been handling the kids Akshu and Kairav. Whatever she does, she can never be like Naira and everyone is making sure to let her know that. Sirat is not someone to just stay quite and listen to all the taunts. Will she retaliate? Will it spoil the peace in the house? Will it become a sore point in Sirat and Kartik’s relationship? All this will unfold in the upcoming episodes.

Anupamaa

Anupamaa has been ruling the roost when it comes to fans’ hearts and TRP charts. To make things more interesting, the makers have brought in a new character into the mix - Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna). Now, while he has already made an entry, the show will now revolve around him doing all the right things to win over the Shah family and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). He has been planning to pull Anupama out of all her financial woes. On his agenda is to buy back Anupama’s Dance Academy and Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) cafe. In his love for Anupamaa, Anuj will go to great lengths to ensure there is love, happiness and peace in her life. Will he succeed in doing so and in the bargain win Anupamaa’s heart as well? We will get to know all this more in the upcoming episodes.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Just a few weeks since its launch, this Sony TV’s second season of this hatke love story is making the right noises. And Ram (Nakuul Mehta) is turning out to be the perfect family man, for whom his sister Shivina’s (Sneha Namanandi) choice comes first. As soon as he learns that she is in love with Akki (Pranav Misshra), he decides to make things work for the couple. Akki has kept a condition, that he can marry Shivi only once his sister Priya (Disha Parmar) is married. And there begins the circus of finding the right groom for Priya Sood. In fact, they also start considering Kunal (Utkarsh Gupta) as a potential match so that once this marriage is done, Shivi and Akki can get married too. Talk about ek teer do nishaane. But will Priya give in? After seeing relationship complications so closely in her life, will she agree to getting married? Will Ram play a role in convincing her and in the bargain, will the two fall in love with each other? We cannot wait for all this and more to unfold in the next episodes of the shows. Can you?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been one of the constants on the list of shows raking in high TRPs. The story of Sai, Virat, Samrat and Pakhi is grabbing everyone's attention. Amidst several twists, we will now see Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and Samrat (Yogendra Vikram Singh) deciding to give their relationship another chance. They decide to stay together but it seems Pakhi has a hidden agenda behind her patch up with Samrat. It seems she is doing all this to stop Virat (Neil Bhatt) from agreeing to take transfer. Meanwhile, Virat will be hell bent on taking up a posting elsewhere despite his family being against the decision. But, we shall see that he will have a change of mind. He will supposedly cancel his transfer as the place is too dangerous. Will this bring a new twist in Virat and Sai's relationship? Let's wait and watch.