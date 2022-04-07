Shabir Ahluwalia and quit a couple of months ago. Fans of Pragya and Abhi, Sriti and Shabir, were mightily disappointed with the same. Fans felt that Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's characters were not given proper closure. And now, finally, the Shabir aka Rockstar Abhi has opened up on his exit from the popular TV show. The actor has signed up a new show called Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan that's set in Vrindavan. Shabir said that he has moved on from his previous show. Shabir added that moving on is not easy but it has become a habit. Also Read - BTS: From his conversation with Olivia Rodrigo to friendship tattoo on butt – Taehyung’s interaction with ARMY was full of TMI

He added that he misses everything about the show having spent 7 years of his life on the show. The actor added that he especially misses Sriti Jha, his co-star and who was also a part of Kumkum Bhagya previously. When the show took a leap, Shabir and Sriti's on-screen characters became parents. Another major leap made them parents of grown-up kids. When asked if he had any apprehensions about the same, Shabir said that every actor has his/her apprehension. He said that Kumkum Bhagya was essentially a love story that ran its course. After a point, their characters were bound to grow. So, the kids were introduced and they grew up and now it's their time to take the story forward.

"That's only logical and that's how a show progresses with the next generation taking over. It also infuses newness into the story. I have been in the industry for long enough to understand that progression is important," Shabir told ETimes. Elaborating on the same, Shabir said that it was due to his character and not the kids that he moved on from Kumkum Bhagya. He added that it was bound to happen eventually. "What happened in my last show are just memories and that's how an actor is supposed to approach his craft," Shabir added. As they say, the show must go on, however, Rockstar Abhi will be missed.