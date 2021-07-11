Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande start shooting for Pavitra Rishta; fans say, 'No one can replace Sushant Singh Rajput'

and have finally started shooting for the new season of Pavitra Rishta. The show originally featured Ankita and in lead roles. While Ankita reprises her role as Archana, Shaheer is set to essay Manav, the character originally played by late Sushant, and later . Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – After Taimur, people are now trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan for naming their second son Jeh; Netizens slam KRK for 'predicting' Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s divorce

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Ankita shared a boomerang video playing with the show's clapboard. "Pavitra Rishta," Ankita wrote along with a red heart emoji. The actress also reposted a post originally shared by the official page of Alt Balaji featuring a photograph of herself and Shaheer posing together with the show's clapboard.

"Sometimes in most ordinary lives, we find the most extraordinary love stories! Witness the extraordinary love story of Manav and Archana. #PavitraRishta Filming begins; streaming soon on #ALTBalaji #ItsNeverTooLate," read the caption.

Pavitra Rishta had made Ankita and Sushant a household name 12 years ago. So it is pretty natural for fans to miss Sushant in the role of Manav in the show. They started commenting on her post as how much they are missing the late actor who passed away on June 14 last year. Some even said that actors may come and go but they can't replace Sushant on the show.

Earlier, Ankita had said that the show made her who she is today. To mark the 12 years of Pavitra Rishta, Ankita posted a collage of scenes of the show featuring Sushant and her, as well as other co-stars including Hiten Tejwani, who later replaced Sushant in the show as the male lead. Tagging the cast and crew of the show, Ankita's post makes special mention of Sushant, said to be her ex-boyfriend, with the hashtag #sushantsinghrajput.

"12 Years!! Ohh, Yes Yes It's 12 Years Of Pavitra Rishta, Time Flies Really Quickly. With more than 66 Awards #Pavitrarishta remains to be one of the most loved show on Indian Television. Here's to 12 glorious years of this iconic show. Which not only gave me Archana but love all across the globe and made me who I'm today," Ankita wrote.