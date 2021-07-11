Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande start shooting for Pavitra Rishta; fans say, 'No one can replace Sushant Singh Rajput'

While Ankita Lokhande reprises her role as Archana in the new season of Pavitra Rishta, Shaheer Sheikh is set to essay Manav, the character originally played by late Sushant Singh Rajput, and later Hiten Tejwani.