The new year is here and we have a big news to share. The new year has brought some happy stories for the audience. We are talking about the couple, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor. They have been one of the most loved couples. Shaheer and Ruchikaa got married on October 19, 2020. They welcomed their first baby girl in 2021. They named her Anaya. It was the most beautiful news they had shared. They never revealed anything about their relationship and suddenly declared they are married. Soon, they also left us surprised with the news of their baby's arrival.

Shaheer and Ruchikaa blessed with second baby

Now, they have another surprise for their fans. Ruchikaa Kapoor has shared the news on social media. She shared a picture of Anaya with her second baby girl. They have named the baby, Kudrat. Sharing the adorable picture, Ruchikaa wrote, "The next best thing to having a sister is ___ nothing actually. Nothing compares. Two peas in a pod. Anaya and Kudrat." Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh shares fun memories from Mahabharat sets; Erica Fernandes has the cutest comment on it

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh (@ruchikaakapoor)

This is definitely one of the best news of the year. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shaheer Sheikh, Jannat Zubair and others who may replace Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod post leap

Shaheer to be seen in Do Patti

Talking about Shaheer, he will next be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in Do Patti. Shaheer Sheikh had recently shared BTS pictures from his shoot for Do Patti. Along with these pictures, he shared about his character from the film. Speaking about his character, Dhruv, Shaheer wrote, "Dhruv is the most grey character I have played till date.. I am so consumed by it that now I really want to play a nice positive character."

Shaheer has been a part of many TV shows like, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Mahabharat and more.