One of the most adorable new parents in town are Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor. The couple become mom and dad on September 10, 2021. This is their first baby. Both of them took to social media to share pics of the children in their families. As we know, Shaheer Sheikh has three nieces and one nephew. He is quite used to being with kids. Shaheer Sheikh shared a video with the message, "Happy children’s day...Let’s take a pledge today to protect our planet for our children and the future generations. We are at the tipping point and if we don’t act now, it will be too late. Do the best you can. Educate your self and understand how can you make a difference." We can see pics of Aairah, Aadam and Amaira in the video.

Ruchikaa Kapoor shared a picture where we have baby Anaya on the lap of Shaheer Sheikh. She is wrapped in a pink cloth. They have covered the face of the baby. As we know, many people do not like to show the face of their child. While some follow it for months others keep it till the kid is a bit older.

The lady thanked all the kids in the family for filling her heart with so much love. She has a nephew Raunak Kapoor. She also wrote, "And of course today is an excuse to post all these amazing pictures and just be sappy…"

Shaheer Sheikh earlier told The Hindustan Times that childbirth is the biggest miracle on earth. He also said, "I have three nieces and one nephew and I have taken care of them for months, some from the day they were born. It is just so amazing. I can be myself when I am around kids. I don’t know why but many guys don’t feel or express these feelings."