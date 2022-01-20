Shaheer Sheikh's father is no more. His dad, Shahnawaz Sheikh passed away in Bhaderwah in Jammu due to a COVID-19 infection. It seems he was on the ventilator. Shaheer Sheikh had urged his fans to pray for his ailing father. Shaheer Sheikh had tweeted, " My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers." Aly Goni shared the news of his demise on social media. He tweeted, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un...May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S
stay strong bhai." The last rites will take place in Jammu itself. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ekta Kapoor's holy visit for Naagin 6, Shaheer Sheikh's new project with Rajan Shahi in works and more
Shaheer Sheikh had travelled to Kashmir for a couple of times in this lockdown. Last year, he also welcomed his first child a baby girl. He is known to be very close to his family. Shaheer Sheikh's father was quite a well-known person in Bhaderwah. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor is known to be extremely family-oriented. Celebs like Vatsal Sheth and Anita Hassanandani had sent their prayers to the actor for his dad's recovery. Fans are distraught with this news and have sent their condolences... Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Mohsin Khan, Shaheer Sheikh and more TV hunks who refused Anand's role
This is indeed the most devastating news. Shaheer Sheikh is expected to be back on screen with the new show of Rajan Shahi. BollywoodLife sends him and his family the deepest condolences. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh as Archana-Manav are winning hearts; fans say this season is too EMOTIONAL
