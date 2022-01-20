Shaheer Sheikh's father is no more. His dad, Shahnawaz Sheikh passed away in Bhaderwah in Jammu due to a COVID-19 infection. It seems he was on the ventilator. Shaheer Sheikh had urged his fans to pray for his ailing father. Shaheer Sheikh had tweeted, " My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers." Aly Goni shared the news of his demise on social media. He tweeted, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un...May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S

stay strong bhai." The last rites will take place in Jammu itself.

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un ?? May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 19, 2022

Shaheer Sheikh had travelled to Kashmir for a couple of times in this lockdown. Last year, he also welcomed his first child a baby girl. He is known to be very close to his family. Shaheer Sheikh's father was quite a well-known person in Bhaderwah. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor is known to be extremely family-oriented. Celebs like Vatsal Sheth and Anita Hassanandani had sent their prayers to the actor for his dad's recovery. Fans are distraught with this news and have sent their condolences...

Just got to know about shaheer's father?

Sending strength and love to him, his family and his birdies too! ♥#ShaheerSheikh — MOHSINxLOML (@ProudMoMinion) January 20, 2022

The morning is not good at all, ik what I have to face here after coming still I came, because I couldn't stop my self, but after seeing my TL I m more numb, just imagining shaheer's situation wanna give him tight hug, stay strong shaheer and everyone here — Meghana_Birdie (@MeghaBirdie) January 20, 2022

Uncle's soul rest in peace ?

God give him strength during this most difficult time. I still can't believe...??#ShaheerSheikh — ShaheerBirdie - Ankita_Shaheer_Perfectionist) (@ImAnkita_SNS) January 20, 2022

Praying for strength and calm for the whole family to get you through the time of darkness #ShaheerSheikh. Covid has struck too close to home too many times this year. Just remember that this too shall pass. — Uttara (@cradle1112) January 20, 2022

This is indeed the most devastating news. Shaheer Sheikh is expected to be back on screen with the new show of Rajan Shahi. BollywoodLife sends him and his family the deepest condolences.