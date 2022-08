It is the time of the week when we look at which TV stars rocked on Instagram. It was a treat for fans of Navya as Somya Seth is in Mumbai. She met up with and Rohit Bharadwaj. Imlie co-stars Fahmaan Khan and Keva celebrated Rakhi in the most adorable manner. Here is a look... Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and more Bollywood actors who showcased ‘Best of Bharat’ in THESE movies

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh shared a picture with his Navya co-star Somya Seth. The lady is now in India. Fans showered love on the picture. Somya Seth moved to the US after her marriage but it was not a rosy affair with her being subjected to domestic violence. She is now rebuilding her life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Fahmaan Khan

Child artiste Keva tied a Rakhi on Rakshabandhan to Fahmaan Khan. The Imlie hunk is so adorable out here. He has a sister but this video is so precious and heart-warming. The little one's gift is still awaited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fahmaan Khan (@fahmaankhan)

Mohena Kumari Singh

Choreographer and actress Mohena Kumari Singh is known for her proficiency in contemporary dance. Of late, she is rediscovering her love for Kathak. Take a look at this lovely video of her from Savoy, Mussoorie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohena Kumari Singh (@mohenakumari)



The actress met up with her friend after a long time. Fans felt great seeing the two meet and bond after such a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rithvik D (@rithvik_d)



Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya and posted this fun reel from the sets of Kundali Bhagya. It looks like the two are bonding well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

So, these were the celebs whose interesting Instagram posts got our attention. What do you feel about these?