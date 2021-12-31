Shaheer Sheikh gives a shout out to Shivangi Joshi-Randeep Rai for their performances in Balika Vadhu 2 – view pics

Shaheer Sheikh heaped praises on his co-stars Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai. The two are currently essaying the roles of Anandi and Anand in Balika Vadhu 2. Shaheer has worked with Randeep in Pavitra Rishta 2.0 and with Shivangi in a music video, O Dilbar Yaara.