It's Sunday, the favourite day of the week. So it is time to relax and chill out. Well, how about doing some Instagram stalking? If you guys have missed out on your favourite TV celebrities' interesting Instagram posts then you are at the right place. A lot of amazing stuff was posted this week on Instagram and we are sure you guys do not want to miss it. Take a look at the TV Instagrammers of the week:

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh has been appreciated for his performance as Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta 2. Earlier, people trolled him for taking up Sushant's role but he won hearts with his performance. This Shaheer Sheikh shared pictures with Ankita Lokhande as Manav and Archana. Those beautiful pictures left us in awe of their chemistry. The pictures are from Manav and Archana's wedding sequence from Pavitra Rishta 2. He has posted many videos and pictures related to Pavitra Rishta 2 and hence he is the Instagrammer of the week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is on a vacation to Maldives and has been sharing some really pretty pictures. All her pictures have been beautiful but her recent post has grabbed all the attention. Recently she shared a reel on her Instagram account that has Sidharth Shukla and 's song Dil Ko Karaar Aya in the background. In the video we see Hina Khan enjoying by the beautiful beach and splashing her wide smile. The song choice has struck the chords of the hearts and has made fans miss Sidharth Shukla even more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma shared a reel on Instagram featuring Neil Bhatt. The two real-life lovebirds keep sharing pictures and videos together along with hilarious captions. They also make hilarious reels about their characters together and share with their fans of the show. And guess what? Aishwarya and Neil have turned into Dayaben aka and Jethalal aka from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. You read that right. Aishwarya and Neil have recreated one of the dialogues of Dayaben and Jethalal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is quite regular in our list of TV Instagrammers of the week. She recently shared some super hot pictures in white shorts and a white bralet. Her black leather jacket completed the stunning look. She has set the internet on fire with these pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee had a rocking reunion with her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-stars Rucha Hasabnis and Vishal Singh. She shared some adorable and goofy pictures with them on Instagram that reminded us of Gopi, Rashi and Jigar.