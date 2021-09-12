Sunday, it is! We are back with those who have aced the social media game this past week. So, if you guys have missed out on your favourite TV celebs' interesting Instagram posts, then you’ve come to the right place. Shaheer Sheikh's pictures with Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan's pretty traditional look, Mouni Roy's hot avatar – here are the popular personalities from television who ruled Instagram. Without further ado, take a look below at our TV Instagrammers of the week: Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta on reuniting with Disha Parmar after Pyaar Ka Dard Hai; says, 'It feels just like the old times'

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh will be seen as Manav Deshmukh in Pavitra Rishta 2. The show will begin from September 15. Shaheer has made it to our list of TV Instagrammers of the week. He shared pictures with Ankita Lokhande leaving us all excited for this new show. Shaheer and Ankita look perfect as Manav and Archana. Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Disha Parmar calls Rahul Vaidya lucky as she got the show within 15 days of their marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Hina Khan

Hina Khan shared pictures in a pretty white kurta. She looked like a lovely princess from a fairytale. Hina Khan's simple yet elegant look has won hearts. Also Read - Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Vishal Singh-Rucha Hasabnis's reunion pictures make us miss Jigar and Rashi from the show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shared her hot pictures on social media. She recently had a sexy photoshoot and we cannot take our eyes off her. Her pictures have set the internet on fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin shared an adorable picture with beau Aly Goni. They looked like a made for each other match. We just cannot stop rooting for #JasLy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's reel with her Saath Nibhaana Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh cannot be missed. They both made us miss those Saathiya days. Their romantic video is just too cute to handle.