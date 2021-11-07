It's Sunday, the favourite day of the week. So it is time to relax and chill out. Well, how about doing some Instagram stalking? If you guys have missed out on your favourite TV celebrities' interesting Instagram posts then you are at the right place. A lot of amazing stuff was posted this week on Instagram. Take a look at the TV Instagrammers of the week. Also Read - Diwali 2021: Surbhi Chandna, Erica Fernandes, Mouni Roy – let these 7 TV beauties teach you how to win your partner's heart with their desi avatars this festive season

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh shared the most beautiful Diwali post on Instagram this week. He posted the picture of his daughter, Anaya's tiny feet. Along with the picture he wrote, "Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali.. #happydiwali" Many TV celebrities commented on his picture and poured in love for Shaheer's little angel. Also Read - Diwali 2021: Shaheer Sheikh, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan and other TV celebs celebrate the festival of lights with family and friends – view posts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Hina Khan

Hina Khan is regular in this list of TV Instagrammers of the week. She shared pictures in a stunning dark blue gown. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in the outfit. Take a look: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut recalls first encounter with Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash, Sanya Malhotra connects with Hrithik Roshan and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared a picture with Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia. Fans have loved Rupali and Gaurav's chemistry in Anupamaa and hence when she shared the picture, fans went crazy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma never fails to impress us with her hot looks on Instagram. She shared pictures in a sexy pink monokini and we cannot take our eyes off her. She looks super-sexy in the picture and the picture has gone viral on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Mahhi Vij

Jay Bhanushali is in the Bigg Boss 15 house leaving his wife, Mahhi Vij and daughter, Tara at home. However, during the Diwali episode, he got a special blanket made of his daughter Tara's dress. Jay was crying when he received the gift and Mahhi posted a video of Tara watching her father cry. In the video, we see Tara crying looking at Jay. This was the most adorable video.