Shaheer Sheikh-Hina Khan's Baarish Ban Jaana impresses fans more than Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's Baarish – view poll results

Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan's music video titled Baarish Ban Jaana is winning hearts. Since the song has released, it has become the favourite of many. People have started making Instagram reels and are loving the chemistry between Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh. At the end of this song, we see the couple reuniting, which is the best part of the song. We also get to hear a part of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's Baarish song. Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi's Baarish and Shaheer Sheikh-Hina Khan's Baarish Ban Jaana are sung by the same singers. Baarish Ban Jaana is more of a sequel to Baarish. Even Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's Baarish was loved by the audience. Mohsin and Shivangi already had a big fan following because of their show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Mouni Roy, Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan, Shaheer Sheikh – meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Hence, their version of Baarish has crossed 70 million now. However, Shaheer and Hina's song Baarish Ban Jaana is nearing 50 million already. Earlier, we had asked fans who's version did they like more. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's chemistry has been amazing as usual while Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan came together for the first time but made us wish to see them together again and again. Now, fans have given their verdict and surprisingly, they have loved Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan's Baarish Ban Jaan more than Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi's Baarish. There is not much difference in the votes but Shaheer and Hina have got 55 % of the votes. Mohsin and Shivangi are not less. They have got 45% votes for their sizzling chemistry in Baarish. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh-Hina Khan or Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi – whose Baarish version did you like more? Vote now

Also Read - Trending Tunes: Guru Randhawa-Nora Fatehi's Naach Meri Rani tops the list followed by Burjkhalifa from Laxmii

Well, Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan's Baarish Ban Jaana is surely the best. Their crackling chemistry on-screen and even off-screen was a treat to watch. They had been sharing so many BTS pictures and videos that made us love the fun they had while shooting for this song.