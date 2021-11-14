It is time to relax and do some social media stalking of our favourite television stars. Sunday is here and we bring to you the list of television stars who have aced the Instagram game this week. Surprisingly, this week the men have had the most interesting posts this week. Shaheer Sheikh's goofy video with Hina Khan, Jennifer Winget's new friend, Mohsin Khan's BTS pictures with Jasmin Bhasin and more, here are those popular personalities from television who ruled Instagram. Take a look below at our TV Instagrammers of the week: Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh aka Sodhi poses alongside Rolls Royce; fans say 'Aap ki jeep ke samne kuch bhi nhi hai'

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh makes it to our list of TV Instagrammers of the week. He posted a goofy video with Hina Khan that spoke about a lot about their friendship. In the video, we see Hina Khan talking about whose tongue is bigger amongst her and Shaheer. The video is taken while they were shooting for their upcoming music video, Mohabbat Hai. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor's 'lungi dance' with sister Khushi Kapoor is going viral, but there's a catch – view post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget shared pictures of her new friend, Luke. It is a cute little dog gifted to her by Tanuj Virwani. She took to Instagram to share pictures with him and wrote, "Welcome to the Paw-mily my little Luke! So happy you chose us. Thank @tanujvirwani @virwanianil for this precious little bundle of joy. He is lil cuddly mushy ball of cute! Breezer, Luke and Sean will indeed be the three Musketeers of my life." Also Read - From her enviable legs to her ample bosom – 9 times Janhvi Kapoor left fans out of breath with her too hot to handle avatars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Mohsin Khan

Post Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan will be seen in a music video with Jasmin Bhasin. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures with Jasmin leaving us all rooting for this new pair. Mohsin also penned down a few words for Jasmin. He wrote, "Shes such a natural performer… beautiful punjaban…With d sweetest most hardworking @jasminbhasin2806 got To know a little abour her journey… her hardwork .. May you always shine InshaAllah"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan)

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan made a post on Instagram this week and gave the best surprise for his fans. Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is coming back with a new season. Parth Samthaan put up a post asking fans what would they feel about a new season in 2022. This has left fans elated. This post went viral and people were super happy with the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai is in our list of TV Instagrammers of the week for her hot pictures from the Maldives. She looks absolutely stunning the outfit and has set the internet on fire.