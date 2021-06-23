Shaheer Sheikh, Mohsin Khan, Rrahul Sudhir - which TV hunk would you like as a dream date for a monsoon drive? Vote Now

The rains have come and the weather is a lovely one. Sadly, we are living in lockdown with curbs on movement. In this weather, the only thing we can do is perhaps daydream or fantasize. A long drive with the cool breeze blowing through our hair, small stops to sip on hot chai with vada pavs or just a drive enjoying the waves near Gateway Of India. The thoughts of these pleasures make us happy and sad at the same time. Well, let us drive away your blues and put you in the imagination mode. Also Read - Rrahul Sudhir-Helly Shah, Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi Khedkar: 5 recent pairings on ITV that are a hit on social media

Rains play an important role in our daily soaps. The much-awaited confession in the downpour, couples getting intimate after soaking in the monsoon or a massive showdown that means the end of an affair, it sets the mood for so much and more. But today, tell us which TV hunk would you like to take with you on a dream monsoon date.

The first name is Shaheer Sheikh. Damn handsome with a poetic side, Shaheer Sheikh is also a traveller. Just imagine how much fun it would be enjoying the weather with his shayarana andaz. The next name that comes to our mind is Mohsin Khan. With his height and carved features, he looks like a dream boat. He is also fond of long drives, like Shaheer Sheikh.

If you want a conversationalist, few can better Rrahul Sudhir. His baritone voice when angry sounds like the thundering clouds but imagine it in a romantic tone. It is enough to set the mood. Likewise for Sai Ketan Rao, the handsome man has looks that can kill and it seems like he has a funny bone too! Last but not the least, what about a drive with Karanvir Sharma aka Mr Shaurya Sabharwal. Well, we have given you the dream men for that drive but now the choice is upto you...