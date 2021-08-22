Yay! Sunday it is! Our favourite celebrities have some amazing posts on Instagram this week. We are surely going to have fun doing some Instagram stalking, so without further delay meet the TV Instagramers of the week.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh's adorable video with Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 co-star Vidvaan Sharma has been the best thing on the Internet this week. The on-screen father-son duo will put a smile on your face with this video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's Maldives trip is no less than a dream. She shared a picture in a print pink bikini and left as all surprised. The Naagin actress has set the Internet on fire with her hot looks. She looks like a beautiful mermaid at Maldives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna has a beautiful surprise for all #VaNi fans. Yes, Surbhi Chanda and Sharad Malhotra have reunited for a music video titled Bepanah Ishq. Well, this will be a treat for all Naagin and #VaNi fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Nia Sharma

Beware boys! Nia Sharma is here to steal hearts. She shared a few sexy pictures on Instagram and we cannot our eyes off her. She wore a hot black crop top and a black mini skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh's goofy pictures with Yogendra Vikram Singh are too cute to handle. Yogendra has returned to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and it seems we have a new BFF pair in telly town.