It is that time of the week when we browse through the best of TV stars and their Insta accounts. This week, we had a number of fun videos. Stars like Shaheer Sheikh, Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta unveiled their creativity. Take a look...

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh has a huge fan base in Indonesia. He was in Bali recently. There he visited the famous Bali Sunrise Temple where he got special blessings. Here is a video from his trip to the island nation.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna dressed like a bride for the wedding sequence of Sherdil Shergill. The beautiful blue saree with an emerald jewellery set looked lovely on her. Surbhi Chandna is seen dancing on the song Makhna in the video.

Mouni Roy

Naagin and Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy was one of the lucky few who saw the Argentina Vs The Netherlands match live. She went with her husband Suraj Nambiar. They also visited the Maradona Exhibit being held in Doha Qatar. They were special guests for TEN Experience.

Puja Banerjee

Puja Banerjee, Sara Arfeen Khan, Munisha Khatwani, Rohit K Verma had gone to Phuket in Thailand for Kashmera Shah's birthday. The ladies partied on a yacht. Puja Banerjee shared this reel from the beach.

Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor is now in Delhi. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress is taking a much deserved break after working on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan season 4. She shared pics clicked by her parents.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are holidaying abroad with son Sufi. Nakuul Mehta recreated the iconic pigeon scene of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and it is a complete hoot. Take a look..

These were the celebs who left a mark on Instagram this week. What do you feel about their posts?