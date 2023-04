This is the time of the week when we bring to you the best from the Instagram posts of TV celebs. As we know, the platform is absolute fave of our TV celebs. From stunning pics to videos/reels, they all go all out with their creativity. Here is a look at the best from the week gone by... Also Read - Priyanka Chopra cannot stop kissing Nick Jonas in new pictures leaked by fan page; check romantic pics

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh did the face reveal of his daughter, Anaya from Tokyo, Japan. They have gone to Disneyland where face and daughter enjoyed all the sights and sounds. This looks like Anaya's first trip abroad. We can see how happy Anaya looked in that dream land. Shaheer Sheikh did not show fans her face before. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Anupamaa, Baa's equation changes forever, lives of Samar, Pakhi undergo drastic change and more developments that will shock viewers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Niti Taylor

Fans of Niti Taylor adore her bond with Akash Thapa. After Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, she has become one of his closest friends. Akash Thapa and she caught up and decided to make a reel for fans. We can see that Niti Taylor has not forgotten the moves. Here is the video... Also Read - Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan director Farhad Samji breaks silence on the Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri trend by Akshay Kumar fans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Tina Datta

Tina Datta and her mother Madhumita Datta made waves on Bigg Boss 16. She was away in Kolkata for a few months. She is back in town and Tina Datta shared a picture with her. The actress is now busy shooting for Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨?‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is enjoying with her brother, Pratik. He is now in India from the US. He works in America in the HR sector. Like her, he is also an engineer. She posted these pics on Siblings Day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Charu Asopa

Finally, Charu Asopa is back with a project. It looks like she is doing a music video with Ankit Gulati. We can see that she is looking very sensuous in very frame. The actress has lost oodles of weight and is totally stunning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu Asopa (@asopacharu)

These were the TV celebs who made a splash on Instagram this week.