Shaheer Sheikh poses with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor and family but it is the latter's baby bump that grabs all the attention of the fans – view pic

Shaheer Sheikh got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor in November 2020. They left everyone surprised with this news and now there have been reports that they are expecting their first child together. A source close to ETimes had said that Ruchikaa is in her first trimester. They're both looking forward to embracing this new phase in their lives. Later, in an interview with ETimes, Shaheer Sheikh reacted to these rumours. He said that it is too early to comment and he doesn't want to talk about it. Both Shaheer and Ruchikaa have avoided speaking about it but Ruchikaa's pictures make us believe that she is pregnant. During Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash, many fans spotted Ruchikaa Kapoor's baby bump.

Also, a few days back Ruchikaa Kapoor had shared an Instagram story where she posted a picture of some new outfits she received from a clothing store that sells maternity. Well, this is a hint enough. However, Shaheer Sheikh shared a lovely family picture on his Instagram today. In the picture we see Shaheer posing with his wife, Ruchikaa Kapoor and in-laws along with their two pet dogs. As soon as he posted the picture, fans noticed Ruchikaa's baby bump. She can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the picture. Along with the picture, Shaheer Sheikh wrote, "Happiness is home made.. #better together." Shaheer Sheikh's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 co-star Erica Fernandes commented on the picture and wrote, "@ruchikaakapoor you're looking so cute!!"

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, spoke about how life has changed after marriage. He said that they have entered a new phase of life and are learning new things every day. Shaheer also mentioned that he was living in Mumbai alone for so many years and hence is learning to share his space with someone now. He also shared that he loves cooking for Ruchikaa. Shaheer and Ruchikaa will soon be moving to a new house.

He also spoke about the wedding reception they were supposed to have in June 2021. He said, "The reception is cancelled now because of the pandemic. I lost two close relatives, who lived in Jammu, to COVID-19, so at the moment, I am a bit scared and anxious for the safety of my parents and everyone else. I would like my parents to come to Mumbai, but I wonder whether it would be safe for them to travel at the moment. I never wanted a big fat wedding, of course, my parents wanted us to get married in a grand manner, but I like things to be simple."