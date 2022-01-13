Fans of Shaheer Sheikh are waiting patiently for his new show. As we know, he is coming up with a new show with the maker of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Rajan Shahi. The news that he is playing the leading man came out in December. Well, fans do not have to wait long for the show. A source close to the development told us, "The show is expected to go on air from end of February 2022 on Star Bharat. But it has not gone on the floors as yet. There is no date for the promo or anything of that sort." Does it mean that Rajan Shahi's show is getting postponed? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mouni Roy's wedding date revealed, Umar Riaz's father slams Tejasswi Prakash and more

The source added, "We have not heard anything about it being delayed. It is a drama with a big cast. The show is a very relevant times and we are excited about it." The pandemic has meant that films have been postponed as theatres do not run in full capacity. In the mean time, TV channels are keen to amp up content. The lockdown has meant that people's consumption of TV has increased manifold. Rajan Shahi's cult show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has completed 13 years on Star Plus today.

His show, Anupamaa is being hailed as a trendsetter. It is a critical and commercial hit. Raqesh Bapat is also a part of the show. He will be playing the role of Shaheer Sheikh's elder brother. This is also his comeback in Hindi daily soaps. We will keep you posted as and when we get fresh updates!