Shaheer Sheikh refrains from praising wife Ruchikaa Kapoor on social media because 'nazar lagjaege'; COUPLE GOALS indeed!

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's social media exchange is the cutest thing on the internet today. The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor had shared a video and his producer-wife praised him in the comments.