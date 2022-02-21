keeps his personal life private but does treat his fans with some rare glimpses. Today, Shaheer's PDA on social media with his producer wife Ruchikaa Kapoor is the cutest thing on the internet. They exchanged sweet messages to each other, dishing out couple goals. It so happened that a couple of minutes ago, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor shared a video on his gram. It is a video from his last night's appearance at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards. Also Read - Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Rupali Ganguly and more – Here's the complete list of winner

Shaheer Sheikh had dropped by in a casual avatar. He wore a black tee with denim. However, it seems Shaheer didn't iron his shirt. He posted the video on his Instagram handle and took it up sportingly as his Monday Motivation. Shaheer captioned the post saying, "#lastnight I should have at least ironed the shirt. just found this video in a story I was tagged in. #mondaymotivation." Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Ruchikaa heaped praises on Shaheer and said, "Hahaha… but best husband of the year award also." For the unversed, Shaheer bagged the Best Actor award for his stint in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards last night. Shaheer replied to Ruchikaa's comment saying that he didn't want to praise her on social media. "@ruchikaakapoor I don’t want to praise u here.. warna nazar lagjaege..." Shaheer reasoned. Awwww, right? Shaheer and Ruchikaa's exchange on social media is indeed couple goals! Check out the snapshots of the same below:

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor are doting parents to Anaya, born on 10th September 2021. The two have kept her away from the media galore. On the work front, Shaheer will be seen in Woh To Hai Albelaa. He also has a couple of music videos lined up.