Shaheer Sheikh reminisces good old days with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team; MAJOR NOSTALGIA guaranteed – view pic

Shaheer Sheikh shared an old throwback of the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast. In the pictures, we see Ritvik Arora, Kaveri Priyam and more, however, Rhea Sharma is missing. Nonetheless, YRHPK fans will turn nostalgic.