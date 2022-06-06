is ¬one of the most famous actors we have. The actor announced his marriage to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor in the year 2020. They welcomed their first daughter Anaya in September 2021. While there have been pictures of Anaya online, her face has been hidden. Now, through a video, Shaheer has revealed her face for the first time on social media. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi, Nakuul Mehta, Vivian Dsena - 7 TV stars who suffered due to poor scripts

Shaheer shared an adorable video with his daughter. He captioned it, "I like me better when I'm with you." In the video, we can see Shaheer playing with her. We can see him putting on her shoes. We can also see him holding her upside down. It's a very cute video. Have a look at the video below:

The video is getting a lot of love from celebs and fans. Aly Goni reacted with love heart emojis. dropped a heart emoji. "Omg...Little baby doll," commented a fan.

Meanwhile, in a past interview to Pinkvilla, Shaheer had opened up on his marriage. He had said that during the lockdown they felt they can’t keep planning for the future as it’s very uncertain and decided to get married.

He had added, “I have always lived away from home and work has kept me busy all throughout.. now I am looking forward to creating a home and making the most of it. So yes, really excited.”

Shaheer is known for shows like , Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.