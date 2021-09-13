Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl on September 10. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shaheer Sheikh confirmed the news. He said that being a parent is a big responsibility. He also revealed that he always wanted a girl and dreamt of becoming a father. He even told his wife, Ruchikaa about it. He shared that his friends always call him a principal and think of him as the responsible one at every party. Shaheer told that he is the one at parties who reminds people not to be too loud or don’t do this. Shaheer was excited when he got to know about Ruchikaa being pregnant as he loves kids. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor has three nieces and one nephew and he revealed that he took care of them for months. Also Read - BREAKING! It’s a girl for Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor [Exclusive]

He says that it is amazing to be with kids and he can be what he is when he is around kids. Shaheer feels childbirth is the biggest miracle on earth and it is the most beautiful process. He also said that it is a wonderful feeling when you feel the kick of the child. He said, "Women are looked after during pregnancies, and rightly so as they go through so much, but the men, too, should get some attention as a father goes through a lot emotionally as well. In India, men are supposed to be strong, not supposed to share or have emotions. I am not that kind of person and express myself." He was also asked what kind of dad he would be. Shaheer said he might just spoil his child but he will never force his thoughts on the child. Shaheer also recalled a moment from his modelling days. He shared that he was once asked what would he do if he woke up as a woman. Shaheer said that he would like to get pregnant.

"Man's biggest limitation is that he can never give birth to a child. It is a superpower that only women have. Women are stronger than men to deal with childbirth physically and emotionally, "he added. Shaheer couldn't spend as much time as he had hoped to with his wife in the last few months as he was busy shooting but now wants to take a paternity leave.