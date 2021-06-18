Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS he tried learning singing for around two months while he prepared for Mahabharat

Shaheer Sheikh will soon return on television as Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. He is television's most loved actor and has a massive fan following. Be it Kya Mast Hai Life, Navya, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and others, Shaheer Sheikh has nailed it with every performance. He was recently seen in a music video, Baarish Ban Jaana with Hina Khan and the song has broken records. It has already crossed 75 million views in just 2 weeks. Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan's chemistry has been loved by the audience. Recently, in an interview with Spotboye, Shaheer Sheikh opened up about his love for music. He spoke about this trend of music videos going on. Shaheer said that he loves music and it is the most important thing in his life.

He feels that the whole idea of music videos coming back in trend is really good and it gives a platform to so many musicians. He also feels that in the last one decade that this platform was not there which also didn't give us so many good musicians. Now, there are so many independent musicians working with labels. And they have their songs with beautiful messages. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor also shared his choice of music and the time he loves hearing it. Shaheer said, "I really like to meditate in the morning. So, I listen to that kind of music while doing that. I have a playlist on my phone and it is for cheering me up. If I am feeling low, I hear to those peppy songs to get me going. It re-energises me. There are songs when I am in a chill mode like not doing anything and sipping a cup of tea in my balcony, I have a different playlist for that. I hear everything from Bollywood, Qawwali to Trans. Kishore Kumar Sahab and Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan are my forever favourites when it comes to singers." Shaheer Sheikh also confessed that he had tried learning to sing in the past.

He shared, "I tried learning singing for around two months but because of my busy schedule, I couldn't concentrate on it completely. This was after Navya when I had 6-7 months to prepare for Mahabharat. But preparation for that show itself was a task. In Indonesia, I tried recording a few songs and it was not that bad. In fact, it was a good experience. But I am not that good at live singing. And eventually, I realised I am not very good at it."