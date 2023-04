TV hunk is someone who guards his privacy. The actor who is a part of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa is also a doting dad to Anaya. So far, he has shared moments with Anaya on social media but fans never got to see her face. Finally, he did a face reveal as he showed fans how happy and excited she was in Disneyland. The actor has gone to the Tokyo Disneyland with her. We can see pics where she is enjoying the Merry Go Round rides and dreamy ambience of the place. Disneyland is absolute heaven for some kids, and we are sure Anaya is having a great time. Also Read - Nach Baliye 10: Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor to join the celebrity couple dancing show?

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh's Disneyland video with Anaya

Fans said that they felt privileged seeing such a cute moment between father and daughter. Others said that they hoped the child did not catch 'Nazar' or the evil eye. As we know, many Indian parents fear the evil eye especially when the children are small. His celeb friends like , Sourabh Raaj Jain and Vaishnavi Gandotra sent love to the little one. Fans wondered how much the two enjoyed the ride.

SHAHEER SHEIKH IS A DOTING DAD

SHAHEER SHEIKH IS A DOTING DAD

Shaheer Sheikh became a parent in 2021. The actor is married to Ruchikaa Kapoor who is one of the main producers at Balaji Motion Pictures. They had been dating for a long time. The couple got hitched in a court marriage in Mumbai. Their baby girl was born within a year of marriage. Shaheer Sheikh won over fans when he would share adorable pics and videos with his nephews and nieces. Everyone would say that he would make an adorable daddy.

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the top stars of the Indian TV industry. He is also highly sought after for music videos. Though he is not active on social media, his organic fan base is huge. In the past, he has done great shows like Navya, Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.