It is time to relax and do some social-media stalking of our favourite television stars. Sunday is here and we, too, are back to bring you the list of television stars who have aced the Instagram game this week. From Shaheer Sheikh's happy announcement to Rupali Ganguly sharing a glimpse of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai team's reunion party – here are the popular personalities from television who ruled Instagram over the past week. So, take a look below at our TV Instagrammers this time below: Also Read - TRP Report Week 37: Anupamaa-Anuj's chemistry gets record-breaking numbers, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 fails to impress

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor were blessed with a baby girl on September 10. Recently, Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram to reveal the name of his baby girl. She is named Anaya. Shaheer’s caption read, Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude… need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers.”Anaya is an Arabic originated name and it means care, protection and diligence. It is a variant of the name Inaya. Also Read - Anupamaa, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin - Watch out for these exciting twists in your fave shows tonight

Rupali Ganguly

Actress shared a series of happy pictures on her Instagram with the team of iconic sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. On Wednesday, the cast of the show had a reunion and the pictures and videos from their house party are going viral. They even sang the title track of their show and had a gala time with each other after a long time. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan, Aishwarya Sharma – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week who rocked social media with their posts

Disha Parmar

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are now holidaying in the Maldives and enjoying a much delayed honeymoon. Disha Parmar took to Instagram to shares her bold look. She wore a hot bikini and also shared cosy pictures with husband, Rahul Vaidya. This never seen before avatar of Disha Parmar has set the internet on fire.

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma keeps sharing a lot of fun videos with the cast of the show. She has now shared a BTS video of her and her on-screen husband, Yogendra Vikram Singh dancing on Ganpati song. They both are seen dancing madly and we are loving this off-screen friendship.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy shared pictures in a stylish shimmery silver saree. She slayed in the Sweet Poetess drape sari gown by designer Dolly J. Mouni looked super-hot in this look and we cannot take our eyes off her.