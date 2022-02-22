is gearing up for his next TV show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa in which he plays a unique character, yet again. Woh To Hai Albelaa is a Rajan Shahi production. It also stars and Kinshuk Vaidya. It is said that has been paired opposite Shaheer on the show. A couple of promos of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa starring Shaheer Sheikh, Anuj Sachdeva and Kinshuk Vaidya are already out. And now, Shaheer has shared a BTS video of a dance segment with Kinshuk on his Instagram handle. The two handsome boys are grooving to starrer song Dhating Naach. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Rrahul Sudhir, Fahmaan Khan — These hunks over the TV world despite a not-so-successful debut show

How did you like the BTS video? We wonder what the end result would look like. Shaheer will be seen in a new avatar with Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. He plays Krishna in the show. His personality is quite different and hence, people around him always wonder what's his work profile. It seems Krishna has a knack for photography. He seems quite attached to his mobile too. Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh refrains from praising wife Ruchikaa Kapoor on social media because 'nazar lagjaege'; COUPLE GOALS indeed!

Shaheer Sheikh was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 with . The two went off-air in a couple of months. It seems the show failed to strike a chord with the audience due to the storyline. Shaheer was recently honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for the Best Actor. Before that, Shaheer was seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. In other news, Shaheer Sheikh has been super active on Instagram. He has a couple of music videos line up as well.

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa will air on Star Bharat from 14 March 2022 onwards at 9:00 PM.