Shaheer Sheikh shares BTS clip of Dhating Naach with Kinshuk Vaidya from Woh Toh Hai Albelaa and it's LIT AF

Shaheer Sheikh aka Krishna of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa has shared a BTS video of his Dhating Naach with his brother played by Kinshuk Vaidya. The video will leave fans excited for the new Shaheer Sheikh starrer TV show.