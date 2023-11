Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most loved actors in the television industry. He has given many amazing characters on-screen and is loved for his performance as Arjun in Mahabharat. He played the role of the great warrior Arjun and the show, Mahabharat is still a huge hit. It is one of the most loved shows even today. Mahabharat went on-air in 2013 and during the lockdown we saw how the re-run of the show also got amazing TRPs. The show has started re-running again. Apart from Shaheer, Mahabharat also starred Rohit Bhardwaj, Lavanya Bhardwaj, Vin Rana, Saurav Gurjar, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Pooja Sharma, Shafaq Naaz, Riya Deepsi, Thakur Anoop Singh and others. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shaheer Sheikh, Jannat Zubair and others who may replace Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod post leap

All the actors are still very close to each other and often keep sharing BTS memories from the shoot of Mahabharat. Now, Shaheer Sheikh has shared a fun BTS video during the training days of Mahabharat. The actors were trained to speak the Sanskrit and pure Hindi language.

Shaheer Sheikh shares a BTS video from Mahabharat sets

In the video, the actors are seen learning the language and they are made to do some fun activities. Shaheer then wrote about the fun video and revealed that he was the naughtiest one in the lot. Sharing the video, Shaheer wrote, "Diction classes before we started shooting for Mahabharat.. some of the most memorable days of my life. Grateful to each soul that was associated with the making of this show and every person who watched it.. thank you

I guess I was the naughtiest of the lot #stillAm"

Erica Fernandes posts a cute comment

As soon as he shared it, Shaheer's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi costar posted a cute comment on it. She said that Shaheer was just like how his daughter is right now. She wrote, "I can only see anaya in this."

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh's post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Shaheer Sheikh got married to Ruchikaa Kapoor on October 19, 2020. They welcomed a baby girl on September 10, 2021.