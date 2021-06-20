Shaheer Sheikh, Shehnaaz Gill, Aishwarya Sharma – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

It is Sunday and you guys know very well that it is time to do some Instagram stalking. Many of your favourite television celebrities have shared interesting posts on Instagram. So without further delay, let’s check out the TV Instagrammers of the week. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – check out MAJOR TWISTS that will take place in your favourite shows today
Shaheer Sheikh Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER ALERT: Pakhi to ruin Virat-Sayi's love confession at her wedding anniversary party
Shaheer Sheikh is all set to return on television as Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. He has shared a cute dance video with Erica Fernandes and other members of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. This video makes him the Instagrammer of the week. Also Read - TRP report week 23: Indian Idol 12 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s numbers drop; Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa rules
Shehnaaz Gill
Shehnaaz Gill shared some super stylish pictures in a blue outfit and her diva avatar has left us stunned. She has set the internet on fire with these pictures.
Aishwarya Sharma
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma has shared some really hot pictures of her on Instagram and we cannot take our eyes off her. She looked absolutely stunning in these pictures.
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, the lady is missing her husband, Vivek Dahiya and hence shared adorable pictures with him on Instagram. Divyanka and Vivek look just perfect together.
Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma’s CANDY CANE look has set the temperatures soaring. She did receive some hateful comments but we loved her look.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.