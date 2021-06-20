Shaheer Sheikh, Shehnaaz Gill, Aishwarya Sharma – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

It is Sunday and you guys know very well that it is time to do some Instagram stalking. Many of your favourite television celebrities have shared interesting posts on Instagram. So without further delay, let’s check out the TV Instagrammers of the week. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – check out MAJOR TWISTS that will take place in your favourite shows today

Shaheer Sheikh is all set to return on television as Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. He has shared a cute dance video with and other members of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3. This video makes him the Instagrammer of the week. Also Read - TRP report week 23: Indian Idol 12 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s numbers drop; Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa rules

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill shared some super stylish pictures in a blue outfit and her diva avatar has left us stunned. She has set the internet on fire with these pictures.

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma has shared some really hot pictures of her on Instagram and we cannot take our eyes off her. She looked absolutely stunning in these pictures.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, the lady is missing her husband, Vivek Dahiya and hence shared adorable pictures with him on Instagram. Divyanka and Vivek look just perfect together.

Nia Sharma’s CANDY CANE look has set the temperatures soaring. She did receive some hateful comments but we loved her look.