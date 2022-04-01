Shaheer Sheikh-Surbhi Jyoti to feature in a music video; Fans already bowled over with their chemistry – view tweets

and are going to feature in a music video together. It is reportedly titled Ve Tu. The Naagin 3 actress shared a BTS still on her social media handle a couple of hours ago. Surbhi Jyoti is seen in a Christian wedding gown and has held a bouquet in front of Shaheer's face. Shaheer Sheikh is seen in a tuxedo. A video and some stills from the video are also going viral on Twitter. Netizens are already bowled over by the chemistry between Shaheer and Surbhi. A report in Tellyapa said that Digangana Sooryvanshi of Veer Ki Ardaas Veera fame is also a part of the project. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 romantic twist: Ram to KISS Priya; RaYa fans want Monday to come sooner – read tweets

The report also claimed that the Shaheer, Surbhi and Digangana starrer music video will be produced by VYRL Punjabi and Jatinder Shah. The vocals will be provided by one of the most loved and acclaimed singers of India, . The music video is being made on a lavish scale, the report states. Check out the tweets and netizens' reactions to Shaheer Sheikh and Surbhi Jyoti's collaboration below:

Of late, Shaheer Sheikh is being seen in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. The show airs on Star Bharat and also features , and Kinshuk Mahajan. Shaheer plays the role of Krishna. On the other hand, Surbhi Jyoti was last seen in Qubool Hai 2.0 which was an OTT release. The web series marked her reunion with who was her co-star in the original TV show.

Meanwhile, both Shaheer and Surbhi, have been featuring a lot of music videos. They are also exploring the web space. Music videos have become a thing, lately. Fans are happy with the same as they get to see their favourite stars again. Meanwhile, the chemistry between Shaheer and Surbhi has become the talk of the town. They sure look like they would make for a stunning on-screen pair.