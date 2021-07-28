Shaheer Sheikh with Ankita Lokhande or Erica Fernandes: Fans choose their favourite onscreen pair â€“ View poll result

Shaheer Sheikh returned as Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 along with Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi. And now, we will see him as Manav Deshmukh with Ankita Lokhande as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. His show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was loved by the audience and fans were disappointed when it ended. Hence, on public demand, the makers brought out the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. It has been 3 weeks since the show began and the audience is once again in love with Dev Dixit and Sonakshi Bose. #Devakshi fans were once again all praise for the sizzling chemistry Shaheer and Erica share on-screen. The new story of the show has also grabbed all the attention. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Hiten Tejwani who had replaced the OG Manav Deshmukh Sushant Singh Rajput sends good wishes to Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande

Interestingly, much before Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 went on-air, fans got to know that Shaheer Sheikh will be stepping in Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes as Manav Deshmukh. While it came as a pleasant surprise for Shaheer fans, not everyone was pleased, with Sushant Singh Rajput fans up in arms, calling for a boycott of the show, and trolling both Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande. But now emotions have mellowed down a bit after a few pictures and videos of Shaheer and Ankita went viral. People are now eagerly waiting to see them in Pavitra Rishta 2. The show will release on OTT and will also star Usha Nadkarni. Meanwhile, people are enjoying #Devakshi magic on-screen while they wait to see Shaheer as Manav Deshmukh opposite Ankita Lokhande. Hence, we asked fans, which pair they think will win hearts and they have given their verdict. Also Read - Salman Khan, Raj Kundra, Ayesha Takia and more â€“ Bollywood and TV celebs who were trolled this week and why

Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Priyamani's marriage may be illegal, Venkatesh's daughter is his biggest critic, Sarpatta Parambarai leaked online and more

89% of people feel Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes as Dev and Sonakshi are a better onscreen pair. While 11% of people feel Shaheer will look good on-screen with Ankita Lokhande. What are your thoughts?