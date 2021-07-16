Shaheer Sheikh with Erica Fernandes in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 or Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta 2.0? Vote for your favourite pair

Shaheer Sheikh is television's most loved star and has a massive fan following. He has given the industry so many amazing characters namely, Vir, Anant, Arjun, Dev, Abir and much more. His show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi was loved by the audience and fans were disappointed when it ended. Hence, on public demand, the makers brought out the third season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Shaheer Sheikh returned as Dev Dixit along with Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi Bose. This came as a treat for #Devakshi fans and people have showered love on the show which began recently. Even before Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 when on-air, fans got another good news. Yes, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 was announced. Ankita Lokhande began shooting for the show as Archana and it was Shaheer Sheikh who joint ass Manav Deshmukh. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's haldi ceremony, Shiny Doshi gets married and more

Sushant Singh Rajput made us love Manav Deshmukh and hence post his sad demise, Ekta Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande had decided to bring back Pavitra Rishta as a tribute to Sushant. While Ankita was confirmed as Archana, Shaheer's entry as Manav was a big surprise. Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh have begun shooting as Archana and Manav for Pavitra Rishta 2.0. It will be a digital show but even before it begins fans started trolling the actors. People were not happy with the fact that someone else will be playing Manav Deshmukh. However, there are many who feel Shaheer Sheikh would be the perfect person to play this iconic role. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 began recently and people are enjoying #Devakshi's new story. On the other hand, we will soon get to see Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande as Manav and Archana soon in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Hence we thought of asking fans which pair they think will win hearts. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta 2.0: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti sends love to Ankita Lokhande for the digital comeback

Vote now and let us know.