Shaheer Sheikh with Erica Fernandes in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 or Ankita Lokhande in Pavitra Rishta 2.0? Vote for your favourite pair

Shaheer Sheikh returned as Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 along with Erica Fernandes as Sonakshi. Very, soon we will see him as Manav with Ankita Lokhande as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2.0.